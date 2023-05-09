A Donaldsonville man pleaded guilty to raping and sexually assaulting a women last year and could face decades in state prison.
Devonte Sanders, 29, of the 700 block of Houmas Street, admitted on Monday to the rape of a woman in April 2022 and then sexual batteries against her that June, court papers say.
Judge Jason Verdigets of the 23rd Judicial District Court ordered a pre-sentence investigation before he is expected to hand down any potential prison time on July 10.
Sanders pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree rape and two counts of oral sexual battery.
Under state law, those convictions combined could bring up to 45 years in maximum prison time if the sentences were imposed consecutively.
But judges often have defendants serve multiple sentences at the same time. That cuts the amount of prison time. Often these kinds of sentences are the result of plea negotiations and can come out of pre-sentence investigations.
Prosecutors in Ascension didn't return an email for comment Tuesday. Sanders' defense attorney declined to comment Tuesday.