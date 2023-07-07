A Napoleonville man threatened to kill a woman Tuesday, forced her into his vehicle and drove her to a secluded part of Assumption Parish where he beat her, sheriff's deputies said Friday.
While isolated with the woman off La. 401, Torie Travontae Lewis, 22, also stopped the woman when she tried to leave the vehicle and threatened her and her family if she called law enforcement, Assumption sheriff's deputies said in a statement.
But the woman, who had been in a relationship with Lewis for several months, reached out to sheriff's deputies the next day through social media to report the beating and past physical and verbal abuse, deputies added.
The woman claimed that the earlier abuse had extended to Lewis' control of all her activities, even in her home, deputies said.
Because of the woman's report, deputies obtained a warrant for Lewis' arrest and pulled him over Thursday afternoon for an alleged speeding violation, the Sheriff's Office said.
Lewis, of 100 block of Marshall Lane, was booked into Assumption Parish Detention Center on counts of domestic abuse battery, false imprisonment, speeding and driving without a license, deputies said.
He was waiting in jail on Friday for the setting of bail, deputies said.