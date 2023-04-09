A Baton Rouge man died Saturday night in a crash on Airline Highway when his car went off the road, State Police said.
The crash happened shortly after 11:30 p.m., when the driver, Daryus Weston, 31, was traveling northbound on Airline Highway in a 2007 BMW 328.
For reasons still under investigation, the BMW traveled off the roadway to the right, near Castille Road, and struck a culvert and a concrete light pole.
Weston was unrestrained and died at the scene.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a routine toxicology sample was obtained from Weston for analysis, State Police said.