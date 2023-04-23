A man died in a crash early Sunday morning in Livingston Parish, after his truck crossed the center line of the road, striking another vehicle, State Police said.
The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m., on La. 42 near Red Oak Road, as Daniel Lozano, 41, of Livingston was traveling south on La. 42 in a 2007 GMC Sierra.
For reasons still being investigated, Lozano crossed the center line and struck a 2020 Dodge Ram truck in the northbound lane, State Police Troop A said in a statement Sunday.
Lozano died at the scene. The driver of the other truck was transported to the hospital, with moderate injuries.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis, State Police said.