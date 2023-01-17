A man accused of murder flipped off an Ascension Parish judge, repeatedly talked over him, cursed out deputies and had to be handcuffed — and his antics got him an extra year in state prison for contempt of court while he awaits trial.
Jordan Mader, 27, of Bossier City, is accused of killing his 21-year-old girlfriend, Hailey Ledet, in Gonzales in July 2021. He faces a second-degree murder charge, among other counts.
Conviction for second-degree murder would bring a mandatory life sentence.
Judge Steven Tureau had intended to give Mader a six-month prison sentence on Tuesday for contempt of court after Mader had given the judge the obscene hand gesture known as "the bird" at the end of a jail video conference in November.
But, during another video conference on Tuesday, Mader began to disrupt the the proceedings after learning he would have a new public defender and that his trial wouldn't happen until Sept. 20.
Mader was sitting in an office at the Ascension jail in Donaldsonville at the time but appeared on a video screen in Tureau's courtroom at the Ascension Parish Courthouse in Gonzales.
Eventually a sheriff's deputy at the jail could be heard trying to tell Mader to be quiet; Tureau directed the inmate to do the same.
But Mader protested that he had freedom of expression and, at one point, cursed out an off-camera deputy.
Later, the 23rd Judicial District judge began to try to read his contempt of court ruling and advise Mader that, due to his behavior Tuesday, he would be getting another six months added to an originally planned six-month sentence for the obscene hand gesture in November.
But Mader repeatedly broke in again. He interrupted the judge and talked over deputies at the jail.
He repeatedly said "I'm a man" as he argued he should get the chance to talk.
Tureau had enough. The judge told deputies at the jail to handcuff Mader, shackle him at the ankles "and put him on mute, so none of us have to listen to him."
After deputies restrained Mader and put him him back on the screen with the courtroom volume apparently on mute, Tureau read out his sentence to Mader. He could be seen talking in response but was not heard.
Gonzales police arrested Mader on July 16, 2021, after detectives had found Ledet's dead body in a field in the 2400 block of South Commerce Avenue. Ledet, a Houma native and resident, had been missing at the time and was being sought by Lafourche Parish sheriff's deputies, Gonzales police said.
A few members of Ledet's family were present for the hearing Tuesday and left quietly after the judge had finished. Jessica Ledet, 43, Hailey's mother, said Mader seems to act out each time he appears in court.
"He's a monster," she said.
Since Mader's arrest in the 21-year-old's slaying, he has been arrested two more times in the Ascension Parish jail on aggravated second-degree battery counts. He has been accused of shanking other inmates, including one of his cell mates, leaving him bloodied, court papers say.
In the upcoming murder trial, Ascension prosecutors are seeking to raise those arrests, as well as his prior, 2020 conviction for cruelty to juveniles in north Louisiana, as evidence of prior bad behavior.
An autopsy determined Hailey Ledet had been fatally stabbed, police said.