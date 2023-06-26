A man who sold more than 500,000 gift card account numbers over the internet was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison in the Middle District Court in Baton Rouge, U.S. Attorney Ronald Gathe Jr. said in a news release Monday.
Richard Verret, 41, of Quebec, Canada pleaded guilty in September 2022 to the unauthorized solicitation of access devices.
Many of the stolen gift card numbers came from businesses — restaurant chains, grocery stores and retailers — that have locations across Louisiana, Gathe said in a statement.
After a multi-year investigation by federal, state and local agencies, a federal grand jury in Baton Rouge returned a six-count indictment against Verret in March 2022.
The next month, Verret was arrested at the Orlando International Airport after arriving there from Quebec. He was taken to the Middle District of Louisiana where he made his guilty plea, Gathe said.
At Verret's recent sentencing, Chief Judge Shelly Dick ordered him to forfeit more than $810,000 in proceeds from his crime, in addition to serving prison time.
Verret admitted in court that, from 2018 through early 2022, he operated a series of websites, including the "Lux Gift Cards Shop" and "Miami's Gift Card Shop," where he advertised the sale of gift cards — with account numbers he had gotten through fraudulent methods and theft.
Verret sold the account numbers at steep discounts.
After placing an order, the buyer would be directed to send a payment to a PayPal account controlled by Verret, then they'd get an email containing the gift card's account numbers.
"As of late February 2022, the total stored value of all of the fraudulently obtained accounts offered for sale was more than $22 million," U.S. Attorney Gathe said in the statement.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, in collaboration with the Louisiana Attorney General's Office.
Also assisting in the investigation were the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Department of Justice's Office of International Affairs, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Quebec Police Department.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alan Stevens and assistant U.S. attorneys Brad Casey and Harley Ferguson.