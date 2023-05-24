A man has been arrested on a count of attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, accused of shooting at officers during a police chase, Baton Rouge Police said.
Borloz Louidor, 40, was arrested on Tuesday night.
Baton Rouge uniformed officers were called to assist Louisiana State Police in a vehicle pursuit of a maroon-colored Dodge pickup truck at about 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, police said in a statement.
The driver of the truck fired a shot at a responding Baton Rouge police officer.
Officers lost sight of the vehicle near the Airline Highway/Greenwell Springs Road area, but were able to locate the pickup abandoned in the immediate area and then located Louidor hiding in the 6400 block of Blackwell Street.
Louidor was taken into custody without incident.
In addition to the attempted first-degree murder count, Louidor was booked into parish prison on counts of illegal use of a weapon, illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and aggravated flight from an officer while inside the city limits of Baton Rouge.