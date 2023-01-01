A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 10 after running from police early Sunday morning, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a statement.
Oscar Ruiz, 42, fled from BRPD officers who arrived at the scene of his stalled vehicle on the shoulder of I-10 near Perkins Road and Dalrymple Drive, according to BRPD. Ruiz was struck and killed by a Honda Civic traveling eastbound on I-10, according to BRPD.
Ruiz had just been assisted by employees of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development's Motorist Assistance Patrol with pushing his vehicle to the shoulder of the interstate when police arrived at 4:48 a.m., according to BRPD.
Baton Rouge Police detectives are investigating the incident.