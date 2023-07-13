A Sorrento man and a juvenile teen held two other juveniles at gunpoint in Ascension Parish, forced them from their vehicle and took their cash, cellphones and other personal items, authorities said Thursday.
Ascension sheriff's deputies arrested Jade Boudreaux, 21, and the 16-year-old boy Wednesday on two counts of armed robbery, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
The alleged robbery happened on Clouatre Road outside Gonzales sometime shortly before 11:40 p.m. Friday, deputies said.
Deputies picked up Boudreaux at his home and booked him into Ascension Parish Prison near Donaldsonville on the armed robbery counts and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, deputies added.
The teen was taken to the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center. He is expected to be booked upon release from the facility in St. Tammany Parish, deputies said.