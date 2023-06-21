Assumption Parish sheriff's deputies were looking Wednesday for a Napoleonville man suspected of shooting another person during an argument last week.
Charles Edward Jones Jr., 52, shot the victim on June 12 at a home where Jones had been living and then fled the area near La. 1008, deputies said in a statement.
Though he was residing at the home in the 300 block of Martin Luther King Drive in Napoleonville, Assumption deputies said, Jones' listed address is in the 18000 block of Greenwell Springs Road in East Baton Rouge Parish.
Jones is wanted on counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, deputies said.
Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts should call the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 369-2912 or the sheriff's Criminal Investigations Section at (985) 526-1627.