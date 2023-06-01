Mandy Miller, the former West Baton Rouge Sheriff's department employee accused of stealing more than $150,000 over two years, pled guilty in federal court today.
Miller, 44, stole cash paid for traffic tickets from July 2018-September 2022 and hid the thefts by recording fraudulent journal entries in the Sheriff’s Office accounting system, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr.'s office said in a statement.
According to the sheriff's office, Miller stole $158,852 for her personal use by recording the cash she took as an account receivable to keep the accounting records balanced. She was terminated from the sheriff's office.
“Due to her actions, Miller intended to permanently deprive the citizens of West Baton Rouge Parish and the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office," reads the affidavit of plausible cause.
Miller pled guilty to federal program theft before U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, Investigative Audit Services, with assistance from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Lyman E. Thornton III.
In February, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor said the sheriff's office didn't have have sufficient safeguards in place to make sure money was going to the accounts for which it was intended. It recommended that the sheriff's office stop accepting cash payments; assign an employee that does not collect payments to receive and deposit collections from cashiers daily and reconcile deposits to receipts and amounts posted as collected; make daily deposits as required by law; and eliminate the signature stamp and assign check signing duties to senior management. The sheriff's office said it is working on implementing those fixes, and installed security cameras where deposits are held.