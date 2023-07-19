In roughly three-fourths of Louisiana parishes, deaths have begun to outnumber births. That's a major warning sign for the labor force, economy and general health of communities throughout the state.
The map below shows the "natural population change" of each Louisiana parish. That means whether the parish grew or shrank, not counting out-migration.
In other words, a parish with negative numbers saw more deaths than births, while a parish with positive numbers saw more births than deaths.