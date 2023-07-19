NO.rural.adv.14.JPG

Waterproof, La. is a village in Tensas Parish in northeastern Louisiana, with a population of 688 as of the 2010 census. The village in 2010 was 91.7 percent African American. Some 24 percent of Waterproof residents in 2010 were aged sixty or above. The village is named for its relative safety from flooding prior to construction of the Mississippi River levee system.[4] With a population dependent on agriculture, the rural village struggles with poverty. Mechanization has decreased the need for farm labor. Industrial-scale cotton is the major commodity crop, but corn and soybeans are also important. In 2008, drought destroyed much of the corn crop, photographed Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

 PHOTO BY DAVID GRUNFELD DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY

In roughly three-fourths of Louisiana parishes, deaths have begun to outnumber births. That's a major warning sign for the labor force, economy and general health of communities throughout the state. 

For the full story on the data and what it means for Louisiana, click here. 

The map below shows the "natural population change" of each Louisiana parish. That means whether the parish grew or shrank, not counting out-migration.

In other words, a parish with negative numbers saw more deaths than births, while a parish with positive numbers saw more births than deaths. 

Can't see the module below? Click here.

David J. Mitchell can be reached at dmitchell@theadvocate.com or followed on Twitter at @newsiedave.