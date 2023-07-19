Waterproof, La. is a village in Tensas Parish in northeastern Louisiana, with a population of 688 as of the 2010 census. The village in 2010 was 91.7 percent African American. Some 24 percent of Waterproof residents in 2010 were aged sixty or above. The village is named for its relative safety from flooding prior to construction of the Mississippi River levee system.[4] With a population dependent on agriculture, the rural village struggles with poverty. Mechanization has decreased the need for farm labor. Industrial-scale cotton is the major commodity crop, but corn and soybeans are also important. In 2008, drought destroyed much of the corn crop, photographed Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)