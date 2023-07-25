Twelve McDonald's locations in the New Orleans area broke child labor laws when dozens of teens younger than 16 worked longer and later hours than allowed and a few operated dangerous manual deep fryers, federal investigators said Tuesday.
The McDonald's franchise, CLB Investments LLC of Metairie, allowed 72 14- and 15-year-olds to work the longer hours later into the evening and allowed three of them to operate the deep fryers, investigators concluded.
Under federal child labor laws, only people 16 years or older can operate a manual deep fryer.
The U.S. Department of Labor has fined CLB Investments $56,106 over violations found at 12 locations in the New Orleans area, including in the city itself and in Metairie, Jefferson and Kenner, the agency said.
One of those locations has since closed, department officials said in a statement.
“Employers must never jeopardize the safety and well-being of young workers or interfere with their education,” said Betty Campbell, the department's Wage and Hour Division regional administrator in Dallas. "While learning new skills in the workforce is an important part of growing up, an employer’s first obligation is to make sure minor-aged children are protected from potential workplace hazards."
Federal laws bar 14- and 15-year-olds from working when school is in session or working more than three hours a day. They also can't work before 7 a.m. or past 7 p.m. on a school day. The rules are loosened in the summer.
In non-agricultural jobs, children 13 or younger aren't allowed to be employed.
Attempts to reach CLB Investments were unsuccessful Tuesday. Two listed numbers rang unanswered; a third was no longer working. A voicemail and text messages were left Tuesday on the personal cellphone of one the company's listed contacts.
An email was also sent Tuesday to McDonald's corporate offices.
The investigators, who are part of the Wage and Hour Division, also found child labor violations by a separate McDonald's franchise in the Austin, Texas, area. Those violations also revolved around 14- and 15-year-olds working long and late hours and working on hazardous equipment.
These findings follow a May 2023 announcement of federal investigations that found child labor violations by three McDonald’s franchise operators in Kentucky involving more than 300 children at 62 locations in four states, the agency said.
As a company, McDonald's has celebrated its role as one of the first places generations of U.S. teens and young adults have learned to work, but federal child labor laws also limit what the youngest of those workers can do on the job.
"The Fair Labor Standards Act allows for appropriate work opportunities for young people but includes important restrictions on their work hours and job duties to keep kids safe,” Campbell said in the statement.
In fiscal year 2022, the Wage and Hour Division found child labor violations involving 3,876 children nationwide, an increase of more than 60% since 2018, the agency said.