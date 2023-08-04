Memorial mass and funeral mass arrangements have been set in both Baton Rouge and Amite for Father Mark Beard, the priest who was killed in a car wreck this week, the Diocese of Baton Rouge announced Friday.
In Baton Rouge, a public visitation will be held on Thursday, August 10, from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m.
In Amite, visitation will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, August 11, with a funeral mass at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow at Amite Memorial Gardens.
Beard, who was from Baton Rouge, was a dynamic pastor credited with revitalizing St. Helena Catholic Church, the home parish of Gov. John Bel Edwards.
He was killed Wednesday in a car crash just over the state line in Mississippi. He was 62.
"The faith teaches you that a priest like Father Mark is just opening the door to everlasting life," Edwards, who was close with Beard, said in an interview Wednesday. "That gives you comfort and peace. But it doesn’t take away all the sorrow that people have."
When a rosary was said at Beard's church Wednesday, every seat was filled.