As a controversial mental health facility inches toward opening in East Feliciana, its building permit is tied up in court and residents and local leaders are up in arms about potential safety risks. But mental health advocates and the Louisiana Department of Health say services like the one Harmony Behavioral Health plans to provide are more important than ever.
As of last December, 139 people were in parish jails across the state waiting for a bed at a state mental health facility, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
“The residents of this psychiatrist hospital represent some of the neediest in society, with incomes that are typical at or below the federal poverty line,” a cooperative endeavor agreement between LDH and Harmony says.
But East Feliciana citizens say they fear for their safety, don’t believe the building will be secure, and are worried it will burden the small sheriff’s office.
“We’re not just a bunch of hateful people that don’t want mentally ill people to have proper care,” said Amy Holladay, who lives next door to the proposed facility. “Mental health is just an unbelievable crisis nationwide. By all means, get help for the people, but is it right to endanger the lives, the peace of mind and the property values of people who have just been hard-working, law-abiding citizens?”
She and dozens of other residents have said they understand why a facility like Harmony needs to exist, but don’t understand why it needs to be in a residential area. The facility is planned in the former Grace Nursing Home, which LDH says is common for these types of group home mental health facilities.
Rebecca May-Ricks, Director of the Louisiana Mental Health Advocacy Service, which provides legal counsel to adults in behavioral health facilities and in most civil commitment proceedings in Louisiana, said homes like this are vital. She says these less restrictive settings typically result in better outcomes for patients.
“There are not enough facilities in the state doing this kind of work,” she said. “I can't tell this community how to feel, or whether this facility will be a good one or bad one, but I can say there is a dearth of this sort of service. Anytime someone comes along and wants to provide this service, we do want to support that on some level. We want more non-acute facilities — places where people can go where it is more like a homelike environment, a place they can stay and get services they need without having to be in a mental health hospital.”
A mental health backlog
Under the agreement with the Louisiana Department of Health, Harmony will take in 118 patients with severe mental illness by January 1, 2024. Fifty beds are expected to be ready by June 1 of this year.
The patients include those who were civilly committed — meaning they were not charged with a crime but were court-ordered to an institution due to mental illness, alcoholism, or drug addiction, and are considered dangerous to themselves or others — and those who the courts have found are not competent to stand trial.
The patients will be moved from the Eastern Louisiana Mental Health System in Jackson to alleviate crowding at that facility. Louisiana has previously faced legal trouble for its inability to get people diagnosed with mental illnesses out of jails and into treatment. Faced with a lawsuit, the state agreed to a settlement in November 2019 in which it agreed to conduct behavioral assessments within five days of a court order and to admit those deemed needing treatment into into a mental health facility within two days of the assessment
The backlog was exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, which temporarily forced ELMHS to halt admissions.
A Kaiser Health News report found that backlogs were an issue not only in Louisiana but across the country. In Texas, for example, more than 2,000 people were in jail waiting for mental health treatment.
Harmony Health, operated by Collis Temple Jr., has faced opposition from local leaders and is now tied up in court over a building permit.
If it does receive a permit and open in June, the facility will be subject to a long list of requirements from the state. Harmony will provide inpatient psychiatric services, maintain a secure facility, provide 24-hour nursing coverage, hire social workers, provide therapeutic recreational therapy, nutrition services, primary care medical services, provide reports to the courts, and more, according to the cooperative endeavor agreement between Harmony and LDH.
In return, the Louisiana Department of Health will pay Harmony $700 per day per patient, plus $35 per day for security. If patients have private insurance, it will be billed first, then Medicaid. If a patient does not qualify for Medicaid their treatment will come from an uncompensated care fund of taxpayer money.
In addition, LDH will pay Harmony up to $4.5 million to get the facility ready to house patients.
It's not an ideal situation, said May-Ricks, but better than nothing.
“Systemically, there’s still a lot of work to be done on getting good facilities for patients who have mental health issues. There are many group homes, some are Harmony owned and some not. None of them are ideal, as is common in the world of mental health,” she said.
She said her organization works with facilities on issues patients bring up, and takes them up the chain to LDH and in some cases the courts. In worst-case scenarios, Mental Health Advocacy Service asks for patients to be removed from facilities. That has not happened so far with existing Harmony locations in Baton Rouge, Mary-Ricks said.
A statewide crisis
In general, mental health issues are on the rise in Louisiana, state officials say. In 2021, 32.5% of adults in the state reported symptoms of anxiety and/or depressive order, according to LDH’s 2023 business plan. In 2019, 21.2% of adults in Louisiana had a mental illness.
“This equates to about 1 in 5 Louisianan adults living with mental illness each year,” reads the report.
James Hussey, M.D., Medicaid director at LDH, said it’s been a rough few years for the state, between COVID, hurricanes, and flooding and the opioid crisis.
"All of these cause major challenges," he said.
Hussey's office is focused on adding additional services, like telemedicine, expanding access for social workers and psychologists through Medicaid, implementing programs where clinic staff go to mental health patients’ homes, expanding methadone treatment centers, making family therapy accessible and other services that he hopes will help patients before they get to the point of civil committal.
Still, he said places like Harmony play an important role.
“Residential care or treatment, whether it's for substance abuse, whether it's for psychiatric, whether it's for forensic, these are important parts of the system of care,” he said. “They are reserved for people who could not function outside of a structured setting because of their mental illness or substance use, so there's an ongoing need.”