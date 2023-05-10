In response to the bust of a prostitution ring in January 2022 at massage establishments in East Baton Rouge Parish, the Metro Council passed an amended ordinance that will bring down tougher regulations on the massage industry.
The new ordinance, which will take effect 60 days from Wednesday's council meeting, shifts the hours massage establishments can be open from 8 a.m. to midnight to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
It was approved by an 8-3 council vote.
The city-parish has had an ordinance on the books for decades regulating the massage industry, but it hasn’t been updated since the 1990s, and last year’s bust showed illicit massage parlors were slipping through the cracks of state regulation already in place, according to District 3 Metro Council member Rowdy Gaudet.
“Our ordinance was vastly outdated; it had a process that wasn’t being followed and it had no preventative measures, from my reading of it, to protect from human trafficking," he said. "I dug in with some input from several stakeholders and did the rewrite, and so I was very pleased that it got through tonight.”
After speaking with local massage establishments that are required by their corporation to remain open until 10 p.m. and upon suggestion by Councilman Brandon Noel, Gaudet amended the ordinance hours.
"I had shared with several colleagues that I thought that was too late and that I didn’t think that was an appropriate thing for us to do to keep it at midnight," Gaudet said. "10 p.m. was where I was willing to go; my colleague offered that amendment and I’m happy it was attached.”
Sheri Morris, attorney for the Louisiana Board of Massage Therapy, said the board is supportive of weeding "bad apples" out of the industry, but shared concerns about the ordinance that included licensing fees and background check costs.
"The requirement that the city-parish check that a business advertising a message is licensed with a state board is a wonderful requirement," she said. "Ascension Parish has adopted an ordinance and the city of Denham Springs has adopted an ordinance; none of them have fees."
Morris said many of the massage businesses in Louisiana that conducted illegal business practices never applied for a license and that a 2021 state background check requirement on top of the new ordinance means more fees for massage establishments.
"To have two background checks, that's a cost that's going to be passed down to the licensee twice and it's an annual background check," she said.
Gaudet responded to Morris by outlining the application that massage businesses in New Orleans have to fill out to run their establishment. Requirements include a fee, four passport-sized photographs, a list of all convictions, a complete set of fingerprints through the Louisiana Department of Health and more.
"I assure my colleagues that what's incorporated in this ordinance is under the guise of doing something at a local level to curb this behavior," Gaudet said.
One concern with the originally proposed ordinance, mentioned by councilmembers Cleve Dunn Jr. and Darryl Hurst, allowed police officers to conduct investigations of massage establishments at will.
The new ordinance allows building officials or their designees — not police officers as was originally included — the right of entry onto the premises of any massage establishment during open hours for inspections and to observe for violations.
Gaudet said the ordinance is intended to change the reputation of massage establishments and curtail trafficking in Baton Rouge.
“The premise behind the whole ordinance rewrite was to more proactively address human trafficking in our community," he said.