After a 20 year absence, a full-time hockey franchise is returning to Baton Rouge this October.
The city has been granted a franchise team in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, a professional ice hockey minor league independent of the National Hockey League, officials announced Tuesday. The team will play 28 home games a year at the Raising Cane's River Center, which holds a 3-year lease with team owner Barry Soskin.
A team name will be chosen through a city-wide contest, owner Barry Soskin said. Details of the contest will be announced later this week.
The team was announced following the success of three exhibition games hosted in the River Center in late 2022 and early 2023. The arena hosted the Mississippi Sea Wolves, the Carolina Thunderbirds and the Port Huron Prowlers, drawing a little over 7,000 fans for each game, River Center General Manager Wayne Hodes said.
Soskin owns the Port Huron Prowlers, based in Port Huron, Michigan; the Mississippi Sea Wolves, based in Biloxi; and the Carolina Thunderbirds, based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He also has owned various teams over the past 25 years, including the Toledo Storm of the East Coast Hockey League, according to the Prowlers' website.
The Sea Wolves were announced as an expansion team in 2022 after Soskin hosted a similar series of three ice hockey games in Biloxi. Two of the three games set league attendance records.
The River Center has a maximum capacity of about 7,000 people for a hockey game, General Manager Wayne Hodes said.
The average attendance for FPHL games is about 3,000 people, Soskin said.
It is not the first time Baton Rouge has had a hockey team. The Baton Rouge Kingfish played in a different league, the ECHL, until the team moved to Victoria, British Columbia, after the 2002-03 season to become the Salmon Kings. The Internet Hockey Database says the franchise folded in 2011.
Average attendance steadily declined during the team's seven years in Baton Rouge, with each year's smaller than the previous mark. It drew 6,003 in its first season, but only 1,723 in 2002-03.
The Kingfish made the ECHL playoffs three times, advancing to the quarterfinals in 1999.
In its first game in the city, the Kingfish beat Birmingham 4-2. Its final game was a 2-1 loss to the Arkansas RiverBlades on March 30, 2003.