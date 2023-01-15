A church service, food and music and opportunities to volunteer are some of the ways Baton Rouge will be observing Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday.
The church service, followed by a peace walk and a "second line," will begin at 9 a.m. at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, which has partnered with the Baton Rouge branch of the NAACP for a series of celebrations.
The peace walk will immediately follow the service at the church, at 185 Eddie Robinson Drive, with the second line led by the Soulistik Brass Band. The walk's route is planned to include historic landmarks such as the Lincoln Hotel, Webb’s Barber Shop, and the Purple Circle Social Club and will travel from the church to the BREC Expressway Park.
The celebration continues at Expressway Park with the MLK Festival of Service beginning at 11:30 a.m. and featuring music and food and performances that will include a Battle of the Bands between McKinley Senior High and Scotlandville Magnet High.
Other events on Monday include:
- The chance to paint public art designs at the Jewel J. Newman Community Center, 2013 Central Road, and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 4000 Gus Young Ave., in two shifts: 8 a.m. to noon and noon to 4 p.m.
- A community cleanup at the Hartley/Vey Park at 1702 Gardere Lane, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by a Mural, Literacy and Community Resource Fair.
- A painting project at the C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA, 15550 Old Hammond Hwy, noon to 4 p.m.
- "Baton Roots" community gardening at Capitol High School, from 8 a.m. to noon.
- Community garden building, in partnership with the Southern University Ag Center, at the Charles R. Kelly Community Center, 3535 Riley St., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.