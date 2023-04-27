After an 18-year-old was arrested, accused of attacking a school bus driver in a fight video that spread widely on social media this week, her mother and 13-year-old sister are also wanted, Baton Rouge Police said.
Brittany Banks, 34, had agreed to turn in herself and the younger daughter on Thursday morning, but did not show up, a police spokesman said. Arrest warrants have been issued on a count of second-degree battery of a bus driver for both, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor for Banks.
The two are believed to be together, the spokesman said. The 13-year-old has not been identified because she is a juvenile.
Banks' other daughter, Carlicia Lewis, was arrested Wednesday evening on counts of second-degree battery of a bus driver and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The video shows Banks, Lewis, and the teen pummeling the bus driver. Police said the attack happened after a student had a verbal argument with the driver.
The driver received multiple injuries to her head, neck and shoulder area, police said.
The video spurred the leader of Baton Rouge's Metro Council to say he is looking into new laws aimed at protecting bus drivers and other school personnel.