A Baton Rouge mother and daughter got in a fist fight with another group of women at a Dutchtown gas station Tuesday and the mother shot and injured one of the women during the brawl, Ascension sheriff's deputies said.
Rhesa Pointer, 40, shot a woman from the other group multiple times at the gas station in a busy commercial area along La. 73 near Interstate 10 in Dutchtown, deputies added.
Pointer had gone with her daughter, Raneshia Tysheria Pointer, 21, to the gas station with the intent of getting into a fight with the other women for reasons deputies did not immediately disclose.
Donovan Jackson, sheriff's spokesman, said the Pointers were in a dispute with another mother and daughter and the two sides apparently decided to meet at the gas station along with others to try to settle the disagreement.
Jackson said surveillance video shows vehicles pulling up Tuesday evening at the gas station, the women arguing and then getting into the fight. About seven or eight people, most from Baton Rouge, were involved in the brawl, Jackson said.
When deputies arrived at the gas station shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, no shooter nor victim was at the scene, Sheriff Bobby Webre said in a statement. Through further investigation, detectives only learned then that one woman had been struck by gunfire.
The woman received treatment at an area hospital and is expected to make a full recovery, deputies added.
Sheriff's investigators were still looking for Rhesa Pointer on Thursday, but Raneshia Pointer has turned herself in to deputies. They booked her into Ascension Parish Prison on Thursday morning, online jail records say.
While awaiting the setting of bail, Raneshia Pointer was being held on single counts of being a principal to attempted second-degree murder, principal to illegal use of weapons, simple battery, disturbing the peace, and child desertion and two counts of being a principal to aggravated damage to property, deputies said.
Rhesa Pointer is wanted on single counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, simple battery, disturbing the peace and child desertion and two-counts of aggravated damage to property, deputies said.
Deputies said more arrests are pending.
