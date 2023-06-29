Nearly three months ago, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials said construction on the Baton Rouge region's biggest flood control project would likely to run out money at the end of the year and grind to a halt.
The federal agency had determined that the cost to build the 12-mile canal to divert Amite River Basin flood water to the Mississippi River would cost nearly twice as much as expected.
But, on Thursday, U.S. Rep. Garret Graves announced that agency officials had committed to a funding strategy to fill the $476 million that the project was short and committed to him that work would continue.
"This project will not be delayed as a result of a lack of funding," Graves said.
Graves spoke Thursday at a news conference near Zachary at one of the Comite Diversion construction sites to highlight the construction already underway under preexisting contracts and funding.
He said federal officials hope to tap reserve funds that had already been set aside for the project, though he didn't immediatley share all the details of how that would work.
Also, after months of preparation, the company behind dual natural gas pipelines that course through a significant piece of the huge drainage canal put out required public notices for a key permit from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to move the lines.
The notice says work on moving the Florida Gas line is expected to start in October.
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials blamed the cost overruns on both inflation, which has significantly boosted material and labor costs, and design changes since the last estimates were made in 2017 based on preliminary plans.
Corps officials said the previously unfunded higher costs would have affected the six final pieces of the 12-mile diversion canal, including three large canal-digging segments and the main structure that diverts Comite River water into the canal.
The canal is supposed to route high water from the Comite — which drains Baker, Zachary and Baton Rouge — west to the Mississippi River to reduce flooding in the Amite River Basin.
Corps officials have compared the project to building a man-made the size of the Arkansas River.
A new estimate put the canal's total cost at $907.8 million, up from the $484 million for land, wetlands offsets, and construction since the project's inception.
Talked about since the 1960s, the diversion canal took conceptual form after the historic 1983 flood and, by the 1990s and 2000s, began to get some funding from the Corps, the state and local taxpayers to incrementally address pieces of the project, including land purchases.
Before the latest round of construction started in 2019, the only other piece of the diversion to be built was the Bayou Lilly control structure, which was finished in 2011.
The canal's price tag has gradually risen as the years have passed, from an estimated $60 million to $80 million in 1989 when still just a concept to $188 million in 2010 as the Bayou Lilly structure was well into construction.
Graves pointed out the project has quadrupled in cost since 2010. He said when his office and Corps officials put aside the reserve fund now being tapped, it waws never anticipated to be as much has the estimates have reached.
Corps officials have previously said the project is expected to be finished in mid to late 2025. Graves said Thursday that, as of now, that appears to still be the time frame, though he noted that the project has run into setbacks before.