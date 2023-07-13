Last month, Congressman Garret Graves said he had the plan and the federal commitments for the extra money to finish construction of a critical Baton Rouge-area flood prevention project expected to run out of money and grind to a halt this year.
Graves, R-Baton Rouge, said Thursday he has secured an additional $476 million from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers that will be necessary to finish the Comite River Diversion Canal.
In a conversation earlier Thursday, Graves said, he received a commitment from the Corps’ deputy chief of engineers that the canal would be finished on the current schedule, expected in 2025.
"We’ve seen the cost of this project more than triple since we first ‘fully funded’ it in 2018," Graves said in a statement. “If your home construction cost tripled, heads would roll. This is no different. The Corps of Engineers needs to be held accountable."
Graves said the latest cost increases were unacceptable but he couldn't allow the project to be stalled again. He had previously secured a $471 million to finish the job before the latest cost overruns.
The 12-mile canal will divert Amite River Basin flood water to the Mississippi River, but Corps officials announced this spring that it would cost nearly twice as much as expected, rising to almost $1 billion.
The canal had been talked about for decades but languished for years in the absence of federal and state funding, despite local residents kicking in millions in local property taxes over 20 years. The proejct gained new momentum and new federal money after the devastating floods of 2016.
The canal is intended to decrease flood risk in the Amite River Basin, particularly in East Baton Rouge, Livingston, and Ascension parishes.
That basin was hit hard in the 2016 flood, which caused more than $3.8 billion in residential property damage throughout the state.