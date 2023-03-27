The crashed Baton Rouge Police Department helicopter and bodies of two officers were discovered Sunday morning by law enforcement only after a family member of one of the victims called to request a search roughly eight hours after the incident occurred, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff's deputies searched a rural area between North Winterville Road and Bueche Road after receiving the call at 10:48 a.m. and discovered the crashed helicopter and two deceased officers, according to a news release from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. Soon after discovering the crash, BRPD was notified by the sheriff’s office, according to the release.
Sgt. David Poirrier, 47, and Cpl. Scotty Canezaro, 38, were killed when the helicopter they were piloting in pursuit of a suspect crashed at 2:36 a.m. Sunday, according to BRPD and the Federal Aviation Administration.
BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely Jr. acknowledged the delay Monday evening and said BRPD is investigating why it occurred.
"That's all part of the investigation," McKneely said. "We're working with the Baton Rouge airport, the FAA, we're checking different things out to see why there was such a lapse in time."
Poirrier was a 17-year BRPD veteran who was assigned to the Air Support Unit. Canezaro was a 16-year BRPD veteran who was also assigned to the Air Support Unit.
"The public is asked to continue to lift the families and loved ones of our fallen officers up in prayer during this very difficult time," BRPD wrote in a statement Monday.
Poirrier and Canezaro were selected as BRPD's officers of the month in October 2019, according to a BRPD Facebook post. The two men were licensed helicopter pilots and trained tactical flight officers who played "a major role in capturing fleeing suspects during active pursuits," according to the post, which lauded the men as excellent representatives of BRPD's mission and values.
"We lost two very good pilots, two very good police officers and two very good individuals," Bill Profita, spokesman for the Baton Rouge Union of Police, said Monday night. "The men and women who do this, they fly under all sorts of circumstances. … It’s inherently dangerous, but when the bell rings, they answer. This time, unfortunately, there was a tragedy, and it’s very hard for everyone to accept and to comprehend."
Pursuit leading up to crash
Poirrier and Canezaro were participating in the pursuit of 23-year-old Baton Rouge resident Deandre Bessye when their helicopter crashed, law enforcement said Monday evening.
BRPD officers were pursuing Bessye, who was driving a 2014 Ford Mustang, when the chase crossed into West Baton Rouge Parish on Interstate 10 at 2:27 a.m., according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. The chase, which reached speeds of 135 mph, was terminated by BRPD near the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 190 and Bueche Road at 2:35 a.m., according to the sheriff's office.
Bessye was taken into custody Sunday afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Task Force, according to a sheriff's office spokesman.
Bessye was booked in the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail on two counts of manslaughter, one count of aggravated flight from an officer and one count of obstruction of a highway of commerce, according to the news release.
Bessye will also be booked in East Baton Rouge Parish on one count of hit and run and one count of aggravated flight from an officer, according to a BRPD spokesman.
Delay discovering crash site
Around 2:36 a.m. during the pursuit of Bessye, Poirrier and Canezaro’s helicopter tail rotor hit a tree, causing it to crash land upside down in a field, according to a preliminary FAA report.
It's likely the FAA air traffic control tower at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport, from which the helicopter departed, was unstaffed when the crash happened. The tower is normally unstaffed between the hours of midnight and 5 a.m., according to an FAA report on the Baton Rouge airport earlier this year.
The lack of an air traffic controller could help explain why it took several hours for first responders to arrive at the scene of the crash, a sugar cane field off North Winterville Road, near U.S. 190 at Erwinville. The sheriff's office found FAA officials already at the scene when they responded on Sunday, the office said earlier in the day Monday. The coroner's office removed the pilots' bodies around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
The crash is being investigated by the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board. The crash scene is being secured during the investigation by Louisiana State Police and the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
“This is still an active and ongoing investigation,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement Monday. “WBRSO is in communication with the FAA and NTSB who has an investigator en-route to the crash location.”