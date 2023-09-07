Parking lots and pedestrian areas at LSU will be getting additional lighting, as the third phase of a construction project to improve campus safety gets underway.
The new phase is expected to be completed in April 2024 and will bring more outdoor lighting to the Student Recreation Complex, Sorority Row, Pentagon Residential Community and the Campus Mounds, as well as to the areas along North Stadium Road and parking lots along South Stadium Road and Skip Bertman Drive, the university said in a statement Thursday.
Throughout all phases of the project, temporary lights are put in place and removed when the permanent lighting is installed, LSU said.
As the third phase takes off, the second construction phase will be wrapping up in November, with additional lighting in place or coming to the Law School, the Quad, Highland Road, Coates Hall and the path along Campus Lake.
The first phase, completed in February this year, brought new lighting to the parking lots across from Patrick F. Taylor Hall, as well as to the parking space at the Parker Agricultural Coliseum.
LSU is in the process of choosing a vendor for a separate safety project -- easily visible "blue light" call boxes across campus, with a button that immediately connects a person to an LSU Police Department dispatcher.
The security cameras on campus have also been recently upgraded with new technology to enhance their capabilities. The university is also planning to add more license plate readers to roadway exits and entrances on campus, LSU said.