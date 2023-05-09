More than 8,000 people are without power in Ascension Parish on Tuesday morning, in two separate power outages, officials said.
About 900 people are without power in Gonzales after an 18-wheeler struck a utility pole in the city; the majority of customers are without power due to the loss of a transmission source in Prairieville, an Entergy official said.
"We’re responding to two separate outage cases this morning," David Freese, Entergy spokesperson said.
The outage in Prairieville, he said, is "impacting approximately 8,000 customers due to the loss of a transmission source. We’re investigating this outage and are working to quickly and safely to restore power to all affected customers."
The Entergy outage map showed 8,438 customers were without power at about 8 a.m.
Most of the outages appeared to be in the Port Vincent through Prairieville area.
Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre confirmed that an 18-wheeler struck a power pole on Coolidge Street in Gonzales, causing the outage in the city.
The Ascension Parish school district reported that the power outage is affecting Bluff Ridge Primary and Prairieville Primary on Tuesday morning.
"Staff is making appropriate adjustments to move forward with the school day," the district said on its Facebook page.
This is a developing story.