One man was shot and another is in custody Thursday morning after a dispute turned into gunplay at an Ascension Parish commercial center, authorities said.
Donovan Jackson, Ascension sheriff's spokesman, said the suspected shooter is in custody and the man who was shot left the scene for an area hospital in critical condition.
The shooting happened at a restaurant in a commercial center just west of where La. 42 and Airline Highway meet in Prairieville.
Jackson said the scene was secure at 9:15 a.m.
The story is developing; check back for more details.