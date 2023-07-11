The mosquitoes are out in force and that means taking precautions against diseases carried by the pesky insects.
Five cases of malaria were reported in the southern US over the last two months, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Four cases were from Florida and one was from Texas. No malaria cases have been identified in Louisiana, but there are “competent mosquito vectors” in the state that could make local transmission possible, according to an LDH press release.
Also, mosquitos can transmit West Nile virus. In Louisiana last year, there were 41 West Nile neuroinvasive disease cases and seven West Nile-related deaths.
Eighty percent of human West Nile virus cases are asymptomatic, but many people can develop West Nile fever, which may include symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches, nausea and rashes. Animals can also obtain the flu-like illness from mosquitoes.
The West Nile virus can also result in more-severe infection symptoms, such as West Nile neuroinvasive disease. Symptoms of the neuroinvasive disease may last for several weeks and can include high fever, stiff neck, disorientation, muscle weakness, numbness, coma and paralysis. There is also a risk of death or permanent brain damage.
Malaria can also be potentially fatal. Symptoms of this disease include fever, chills, headache, myalgias, fatigue, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. Malaria can also become life-threatening if not treated properly, according to LDH.
Symptoms of severe malaria cases can include changes in mental status, seizures, renal failure, acute respiratory distress syndrome and coma.
LDH recommends using mosquito repellent that is EPA-registered approved and applying it on exposed skin and clothing, but not underneath your clothes or on broken skin. If you are using sunscreen, sunscreen should be applied first, then repellent.
Carry a travel-sized repellent if you are outside for extended periods of time.
If you are indoors, make sure your windows and doors are tight-fitting and screens do not have holes.
Mosquitoes breed in standing water. Get rid of cans, pots and unnecessary containers that may collect water. Turn over wheelbarrows, trash cans, buckets, toys and other objects that may have standing water in them.
You should also routinely check and clean your roof gutters and swimming pools.
If you notice a mosquito problem area, contact your local mosquito abatement district.