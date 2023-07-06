Onetime lawman Murphy Painter is again running for Ascension Parish president against incumbent Clint Cointment — and it has already become a rough-and-tumble race.
Painter, a former top official in the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office and onetime leader of Louisiana's alcohol and tobacco control office, ran for the open seat in 2019. But he dropped out of the runoff after a recording spread online that allegedly showed him covering up a rape investigation; the false claims were later investigated, and no wrongdoing was found.
In the same statement Thursday in which he announced his campaign for parish president, Painter responded to new accusations: that he pretended to be an active sheriff's deputy and intimidated workers at the parish registrar's office while trying to get information on a political candidate. The statement says the accusations are political mudslinging.
"The obviously incorrect and skewed information written about Mr. Painter (which is defamatory) by an unknown person hiding behind an anonymous Face Book page is another instance of the dirty politics in Ascension spreading false rumors about Mr. Painter to continue to harm his reputation in the community simply because he is running for Parish President against Clint Cointment," Painter said in a statement from his attorney, Kim Segura Landry. "(It is) the same tactic Mr. Cointment and his political supporters used in the last election. Or, perhaps, the purpose is to take the focus off of the information Mr. Painter was attempting to obtain about a candidate."
Landry provided the statement after being contacted late last month by The Advocate about the incident.
The new accusations
The current dustup centers around Painter's visit to the Ascension registrar's office in mid-June. He was there to look up voter information on first-time political candidate Michael Todd Varnado, registrar records show.
Varnado, 40, a trucking company owner and former appointed planning commissioner who has been a tough critic of the parish's rapid growth, is planning to challenge Dempsey Lambert, Ascension's longest-serving parish councilman, in coming elections this fall.
Lambert said he had concerns about whether Varnado lives in the district and said he had talked with Painter about it recently — though he said he didn't ask Painter to look up the public information.
Painter, who state records show is a licensed private investigator with his own company, Sundogs, ended up going to look up the information for an unnamed client, his lawyer said.
What happened inside the registrar's office in Gonzales is the subject of dispute.
Registrar of Voters Shanie Bourg says her staff told her Painter initially portrayed himself as a sheriff's deputy, flashing what later turned out to be his retired deputy's card in his wallet and saying he was with the Sheriff's Office.
Bourg says Painter only corrected himself after a worker called the registrar, who was at a doctor's appointment, to find out what to do about his request. Bourg said Painter jumped in, saying that he was a retired deputy and a private investigator.
"It was a very unnerving incident, and he was very intimidating to my employees," Bourg said.
In the statement, Painter said he had only presented himself as a private investigator on official business and showed his private investigator identification.
He only provided that identification, Painter added, after a staffer had initially waffled about providing him registration information on a document showing it was from the Registrar's Office. The staffer had already read the information, which is public, to Painter.
"Mr. Painter never identified himself as a deputy," his statement says.
Painter did agree with Bourg that he corrected the registrar staffer about being a retired deputy when she was on the phone.
In response to Painter's statement, Bourg said she stands by her employees.
The incident caused Painter to fire back a public records request to Bourg for the information Painter had been seeking, as well as information on the registrar's employees and her policies on employees keeping citizen requests private.
While voter information can be viewed in the registrar's office, state law requires signatures from at least 25 registered voters for a copy of the information to be provided in writing, according to the Secretary of State's Office.
In response to Painter's records request, Bourg sought out advice from the Secretary of State's and Louisiana State Attorney General's offices. After their counsel, she said, she filed a report with the Sheriff's Office on June 26 to document the encounter.
It can be a crime to impersonate a law enforcement officer. Bourg said she is not seeking to pursue criminal charges, however.
Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre said he had sent a deputy to take the initial report from Bourg after speaking with her. On Wednesday, he said that he decided to send it to the police department for Gonzales, where Bourg's east bank office is located. He said he plans to speak with the police chief.
Varnado called the allegations about Painter troubling and said his actions needlessly escalated the situation "when, in fact, he didn't have to do that."
"He could've went in there and just pulled any record he so chooses, you know. It's a public record. I pull records on people's houses all the time," Varnado said.
Residency accusations
Councilman Lambert contends that Varnado lives on Danny Road just outside the newly fashioned Council District 5, where constituents have complained about Varnado's big trucks in the past.
Danny Road had previously been in Lambert's District 5 before redistricting this year, council maps show.
In January, Varnado switched his voter registration from Danny Road to a home on Marty Low Road that had previously been owned by his father, land records show.
Varnado said he now holds the title to that home, which remains in Lambert's District 5, and said he will qualify to run this fall.
Land and assessment records show Todd Varnado and his wife do hold a mortgage on the Danny Road property, which has a home and work shed.
Varnado says he has his business office on Danny Road. He claims his homestead exemption on Marty Low Road, not Danny Road, assessment records show.
In any case, in a redistricting year like 2023, candidates don't have to live in the district they are running in, the registrar, Bourg, said. If elected, candidates who don't live in their district must move into it within six months.
Previous accusations
In the disputed recording that derailed Painter's 2019 campaign, he appeared to implicate himself in the coverup of what turned out to be a vague reference to previously known and prosecuted child rapes by a top sheriff's deputy. But a grand jury was called, sought testimony from Painter, and found no wrongdoing — only after he had left the race.
Painter has a pending lawsuit against Cointment; a local news website, the Pelican Post; and local businessman Dustin Clouatre over the accusations. Painter alleges the group conspired to defame him by publicizing the claims based on what Painter says is a misleadingly edited recording of his comments in a secretly taped conversation with Clouatre.
The defendants deny the allegations but, in earlier, separate court action in late 2019, the website agreed to take down the initial story with the secret recording.
Painter didn't even work at the Sheriff's Office at the time those crimes came to light. He had also used the incident that did occur as political fodder against his opponent in his unsuccessful run for sheriff in the 1990s.