At St. Amant man accused in a botched armed robbery last fall that led to death of his co-conspirator has been given bail of nearly $ 1 million, online jail records say.
Kayden Killian, 20, turned himself in to Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies and was arrested Friday in the death of Travis Richardson Jr., deputies said in a Facebook statement.
Deputies have said Killian did not shoot Richardson but was being held responsible for his slaying because Richardson was shot during the attempted robbery in Prairieville that they had conspired together to conduct.
Killian and Richardson, 19, had planned to rob a man who lived on John Broussard Road. But when they arrived together on Oct. 25, Richardson walked up to the home and the homeowner opened fire on Richardson and later on Killian, deputies said.
Deputies arriving later found Richardson dead from gunshot wounds. Killian was suffering from gunshot wounds inside the vehicle the duo had driven to the victim's home.
Killian, whose last name spelling deputies corrected from an original statement, was taken to an area hospital.
The man who was the robbery target and shot Killian and Richardson does not face any criminal counts, deputies said.
Deputies said Richardson was carrying a firearm.
Killian has been booked on two counts of attempted armed robbery and single counts of second-degree murder of Richardson, criminal conspiracy/armed robbery, possession of fentanyl, possession of clonazolam, and possession of marijuana.
A state district judge gave Killian combined bail of $965,000. He remained in parish jail late Tuesday.