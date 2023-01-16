After sharp, flooding rains in the preceding May, the summer of 2021 brought long-simmering fights over growth and development in Ascension Parish to a rolling boil.
Once the pot cooled, one of the outcomes was an 11-month moratorium on new land divisions so parish leaders could enact new growth rules for a parish that, over the prior two decades, had been Louisiana's fastest-growing one.
In the nearly eight months since the moratorium ended May 31 and the first batch of rules were in place, Ascension has not seen any neighborhood-scale development proposals.
Once, they were routine items on the parish's Planning Commission agenda, but counting the moratorium, a new neighborhood hasn't been adopted in Ascension in almost two years, parish officials said.
Developers and builders, who decried the moratorium at the time as a blow to their industry and the affordability of homes, said the new rules have made home construction far more costly. The rules limit the land available for homes and require more-robust and costly drainage infrastructure, among other factors, some said.
“It’s a tough environment down there right now," said Todd Waguespack, managing partner of regional homebuilder Level Homes.
The median price of a single-family home in Ascension hit a little more than $300,000 in November, according to data from the Greater Baton Rouge Homebuilders Association.
The price rose 14.6% between November 2021 and November 2022, from $261,965 to $300,423.
Pandemic-related supply chain disruptions and rising inflation also drove up homebuilding costs, builders acknowledged, while federal efforts to raise mortgage rates in recent months have been intended to slow the economy generally in a bid to cut inflation.
But median home prices in East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes in November remained nearly $43,000 to more than $62,500 cheaper than Ascension's, the association's data show. Ascension is also similarly above the regional average.
Slowing things down is exactly what supporters of the moratorium like Gonzales-area resident Tim Babin had wanted to see.
Babin, 59, said that while growth should happen, Ascension has overbuilt, causing negative effects on schools, roads and drainage for the people who are already living in the parish.
"You know we're probably 15 or 20 years behind — may be a little older than that — behind what's been going on. We allowed so much of this building. I think what's happened is we're behind the eight ball on that now, and so we need to have a chance to catch up," Babin said.
He views the halt in new neighborhood proposals as a positive and an opportunity to have that chance.
Bigger ponds, saved wetlands
Two changes often cited by developers, parish planning officials said, are the new rules limiting development in wetlands and the new drainage infrastructure requirements.
With the specter of the devastating 2016 floods, sharp rains and a string of hurricane threats, the wetlands measure was aimed at preventing the continued filling of nature's drainage sinks, as the parish's growth moved farther into the east bank's low-lying areas near the Amite River.
Roughly tracking rules adopted in Tangipahoa Parish a few years ago, the Ascension rules bar some kinds of otherwise legal wetlands mitigation for larger neighborhoods, requiring instead the preservation of 60% of the hydrologically connected wetlands of greater than one acre, with a 50-foot average buffer around them.
Mickey Robertson, a local engineer, is preparing the first new neighborhood designed under the new rules for developer Inline Construction. The single-family home project is proposed along La. 74 next to Interstate 10 in Dutchtown and is expected to appear before the Planning Commission in mid-February.
Planned on land already zoned for homes and that once had a neighborhood proposed for it, Moss Side Villas will avoid the wetlands restrictions.
Those rules apply to neighborhoods that have more than 50 homes or cover more than 20 acres. Moss Side Villas will have 36 lots on 12 acres, according to Robertson and a parish summary.
But Robertson said the proposal still has required an extensive drainage review; the neighborhood would empty into a branch of Bayou Goudine.
The new development rules require bigger ponds by mandating that they be designed for bigger storms than in the past and that they temporarily hold runoff longer than in the past before it is released into local waterways, cutting the rate that water enters bayous and streams during the peak of storms.
Combined, though, the changes add cost in infrastructure and eliminate the land available for development to get a return on that added investment, builders say.
"So, it has been a combination of stricter requirements and, as of late, you know, the economy has slowed things down in Ascension," Robertson said. "But the majority of delay or the hesitation down there has been the stricter requirements, but we feel like this one meets all of those requirements. And so, it will be interesting to see how the costs bear out once we get to the end."
More changes on the way
Jerome Fournier, the parish planning director, said his office has heard similar concerns from developers about the new rules' impact, but he said the administration has no plans to dial them back, adding that developers also tell him demand remains strong for homes in the parish.
Fournier said the changes don't appear to have driven up demand for family partitions, a type of special land division for family heirship property that exempts single-family housing from many of Ascension's development requirements. The changes also haven't slowed building permits yet, as developers work through the preexisting stock of lots, he said.
Fournier said parish officials are looking at new zoning categories that will lower home density for landowners but then, in many areas, offer bonuses to get that housing density back by setting aside land for open space, wetlands and storm water.
Some parish officials added that the new rules may end up driving builders to assemble smaller pieces of acreage with older homes and little wetlands on them and redevelop them into larger, new neighborhoods.
Waguespack's Level Homes is already building in or developing Ascension neighborhoods approved before the moratorium took effect, including Belle Savanne in Dutchtown, a new phase of Pelican Crossing in the Burnside area, and Delaune Estates in Prairieville.
Waguespack said his company is busy with those for now but will likely look outside Ascension when it's time to start the next new subdivisions.
"It's become unaffordable to develop land in Ascension right now. The price of land is very high, so it's going to have to give before we come back in," he said.