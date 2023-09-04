Ricky Boyett, a Corps spokesman in New Orleans, said dewatering the Low Sill will allow officials to see parts of the structure they haven't been able to view previously and allow for direct testing of the Low Sill's foundation among other checks.

Repairs or other steps could be taken based on what those inspections find, he added.

"It's going to be multiple things happening once we dewater it. This contract is going to be the key to allow us to dewater it, if you will," Boyett said.

Last year, Corps officials suggested the new dam could be earthen, but the agency is going instead with the steel structure, which can be reopened temporarily if the river gets too high.

"Today we can't predict when the water will rise, but if we're in the middle of doing it and the water does rise, then we have to have a plan already in place of how are we able to secure the site, let the water come back in, but then as soon as it goes down, get back in there," Boyett said.