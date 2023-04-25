Two LSU students were arrested in connection to a shooting Sunday night near Nicholson Gateway Apartments that left one of them injured, according to an LSU email sent to students and faculty Tuesday afternoon.
Germaine Braden, 20 of Shreveport, was booked Tuesday on a count of illegal use of weapons for shooting back, according to an LSU Police affidavit. He was also booked on a count of obstruction of justice, accused of dropping the wounded man off at the hospital but then driving off and hiding a car that officers believe contains important evidence.
The other student, who sustained non-life threatening injuries and has not been publicly identified, was booked on obstruction of justice, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
Surveillance video shows a white Dodge Challenger arrive behind Bayou Hall around 8 p.m. on Saturday and wait for about 10 minutes, the affidavit says. Another vehicle pulled up and Braden got out of the Challenger to walk over to it.
The footage then shows Braden sprinting away from the second vehicle carrying an unidentified object, the affidavit says; the driver of the second vehicle chases him and fires a shot, breaking the rear window of the challenger and apparently wounding the unidentified student, who was driving.
While fleeing the scene, the Challenger rear-ended a vehicle not involved in the shooting, the affidavit said. Braden got out of the Challenger and fired several shots back into the parking lot, officers say.
“It should be noted that … the parking lot was well traveled by students and visitors before, during and after the incident,” the LSU Police document says.
Braden dropped the wounded man off at the hospital, but then drove off, the affidavit says.
“While the removal of the Challenger from the scene to transport to the hospital is understandable, the removal from the hospital parking lot and continued concealment of the vehicle is hindering the progress of the investigation,” the document says.
Police believe the Challenger contains shell casing, bullets and other evidence.
The affidavit says Braden was arrested in 2020, accused of attempted first degree murder.