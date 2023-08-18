Residents in line to become neighbors of the controversial Deer Run development are not done fighting the project in court, even after a recent federal lawsuit was settled that cleared the way for the subdivision to move forward.
Deer Run, a 2,000-lot subdivision slated for the Denham Springs area, has proven to be a major battleground in the ongoing political war over zoning in Livingston Parish.
Increasingly upset about traffic, school overcrowding and other problems, residents have pushed parish leaders to implement new zoning rules in an effort to limit population growth. But those rules have faced criticism from developers, who say they're stifling the area's economy.
The protracted struggle over the parish's zoning maps and classifications has led to two different lawsuits, countless raucous council meetings, a moratorium, a veto of that moratorium and a compromise.
In one of the lawsuits, Deer Run's developer sued the parish, claiming its zoning rules for one district violated state and local law and unfairly targeted the subdivision. Parish leaders settled that lawsuit, which allowed the project to move forward.
But now a citizens' group is appealing to a lower court to potentially upend that agreement.
This week the 5th District Livingston Parish Concerned Citizens Association, LLC — representing the fast-growing area where Deer Run is to be located — filed a new motion into Livingston Parish Court seeking to reopen a different, earlier case that was settled months ago. The residents had won a tentative victory in that case when the parish agreed to keep enforcing its building ordinances.
The motion claims that, when Parish President Layton Ricks signed a document connected to the Deer Run lawsuit settlement, he violated that agreement and should be held in contempt of court.
In the process, the motion also alleges the federal court settlement is void — possibly upending the brief respite in the Deer Run conflict.
In a memorandum filed Wednesday, Livingston Parish attorney Christopher Moody asked the court to deny the motion to reopen the case.
“As per Louisiana law, a trial court is without authority to undertake any further action in a litigation once it has been dismissed," Moody wrote. "Even without prejudice."
Two lawsuits re-examined
Back in May, shortly after the parish planning and zoning commission approved another plan for the Deer Run project, the citizens association filed a petition for a judge to force parish officials to rescind approval of the Deer Run preliminary plan, not to issue site development plans or building permits for the project, and ensure the project complied with the law before signing the plan.
After a hearing in late May, the judge signed an agreement between the two sides that decreed “no action that may be considered an approval…of any aspect of the Deer Run Subdivision” unless both a plan and construction drawings are submitted to the parish president or planning director that comply with the local ordinances in effect at the time of approval.
In the meantime, the other lawsuit was unfolding in federal court, filed by the Deer Run developer Ascension Properties, Inc. against members of the Livingston Parish Council.
The lawsuit alleged the District 5 zoning map unfairly targeted Deer Run by restricting the land use categories for the property in a way that would block the project proposal from moving forward. The District 5 zoning map mandated a minimum lot size of 1-acre for the area where the project would be located — but the Deer Run subdivision plan called for more than 2,000 homes on lot sizes that were 40-feet wide, the motion explains.
Furthermore, the developer contended in the federal lawsuit the District 5 zoning map violated state and local law when it was enacted.
The settlements
The 5th District citizens allege in their motion that Ricks violated the order in their case when he signed a new preliminary plan for Deer Run on July 28 — the day after the parish council voted to settle the federal lawsuit.
The motion argues the plan Ricks signed was modified to include a 4th entrance to the proposed subdivision, though it still called for 40-foot-wide lots in apparent violation of the soon-to-be-rescinded 5th District zoning map.
The 5th District citizens maintain the signed plan did not comply with various other ordinances, including lacking a traffic impact study despite adding an entrance, not being advertised or placed on the planning commission agenda for public hearing and not being submitted to the same commission for review, along with a slew of other local laws.
This, the motion argues, violates the Livingston Parish judge's original order.
The motion also claims that, when Ricks signed the new preliminary plan for Deer Run on the 28th, the District 5 zoning map had yet to be rescinded; therefore, the plan violated the ordinance establishing the map.
Later that day, U.S. District Court Judge Shelly Dick signed a consent judgment, which included a declaration that the District 5 zoning map was invalid.
Due to an apparent technical issue, the judge vacated the judgment on Aug. 3 and adopted a new consent judgment on Aug. 4 after council members were dismissed from the lawsuit in their personal capacities, the motion says.
The fight continues
Perhaps the motion's most incendiary claim is the allegation the federal settlement was reached through coercion and that the final agreement is void.
The motion closes by hashing out the tensions that led to the federal lawsuit’s settlement on July 27, including alleged concerns from the Livingston Parish council’s attorney that none of the plans submitted for Deer Run complied with “mandatory advertising requirements.”
Five council members — a majority — voted to approve the settlement after an executive session behind closed doors.
“Upon information and belief, persons financially interested in the development of the proposed Deer Run Subdivision applied undue influence, pressure and/or coercion to secure the signatures of one or more of the five Council Members who voted to accept the settlement,” the motion says.
The motion argues the settlement agreement was improperly procured using “intimidation and coercion” — and that the vote taken by the council to accept the settlement is null and void because it violated the state’s open meeting law by being discussed out of the public eye.
“The settlement affects every citizen and owner of property in the 5th District without any opportunity for public comment,” the motion says. “The decision reached by the Council was not only to dismiss the lawsuit and provide a remedy specific to a single piece of property, but rather the result is to invalidate the zoning map…for the entire District.”
The motion also claims the federal lawsuit settlement agreement itself is void due to a technical change between the first consent decree and the second.
Court records show there has been no additional filings in the federal case since the Aug. 4 consent judgment by Judge Dick. An attorney representing Ascension Properties did not immediately respond to a request for comment.