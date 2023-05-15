As an incoming junior in the fall of 1978, Debbie Walters said she welcomed the move from East Ascension High a few miles away to St. Amant High, then newly built on La. 431.
The now longtime Galvez resident in the northern end of the parish was ready, she said, for a fresh start at the new school that would become known years later for its Golden Dome gym.
The switch of school identity in the middle of her high school years apparently stuck, as Walters' children went to St. Amant High, and her part of northern Ascension has become associated with the high school several miles to the south.
"It's like we've always been the (St. Amant High) Gators here," she said.
Nearly 45 years later, Walters, 60, is faced with another potentially uprooting change — this time for her grandson — as Ascension Parish public schools prepare for the opening of its fifth high school in the fall of 2024 in Prairieville just down the road from Walters' home on La. 933.
Under construction on Parker Road, the $80 million Prairieville High already has a principal appointed, current Dutchtown High associate principal Randall Loving, and a mascot, the Hurricanes, but the new school also means new attendance zones across all grade levels that are expected to affect many families like Walters'.
Earlier this month, the School Board narrowed possible attendance zone maps from five to three after months of work by the school system consulting demographer, Mike Hefner, and ahead of planned public meetings on the maps on June 12, 13 and 14.
The school system has also set up an online survey for residents to rank their preferences, school officials said, but hasn't set a firm date when a final decision on the maps will be made, though it's expected to be no later than December.
School Board members reported already hearing from constituents who want high schoolers to have an option to stay at their original school or want new attendance lines shifted in the Galvez and the Dutchtown areas.
Others worry the new Prairieville High wouldn't initially have all the class and sports options existing high schools do or if the already congested, two-lane road around the new high school would be fully prepared in fall 2024 by pending road improvements.
As he pressed for only three proposed maps for public meetings in June, School Board member John Murphy said earlier this month that he expects more input before any maps are final.
"After our meetings with the parents, they may bring some things to us in their comment cards that we never saw," he said.
Three of 9 largest high schools
Hefner, the demographer, explained the maps are a complicated balance, attempting to maintain existing racial and socio-economic student ratios and yet lessen raw numbers at existing schools with an eye toward growth trends.
Ascension has been one of Louisiana's fastest growing parishes over the past two decades. The east bank public schools, a major draw for new residents, reflect that.
The parish school system, which has more than 24,000 students, has built 12 new primary or middle schools in eastern Ascension since the parish opened its fourth new high school in 2002, Dutchtown High, according to an audit report.
Two decades later, in the fall of 2022, Dutchtown High was Louisiana's largest traditional public high school with nearly 2,500 students.
St. Amant High was the second largest in the state with about 2,330 students. East Ascension High in Gonzales was the ninth largest, with just more than 2,000 students, state enrollment data show. Only six other traditional public high schools in all of Louisiana had at least 2,000 students in the fall of 2022, data show.
Under all of the proposed maps, the new Prairieville High attendance zone pulls from areas now set aside for all three east bank high schools: St. Amant, Dutchtown and East Ascension. The area is generally east of Airline Highway, north of La. 931, south of Bayou Manchac and west of Joe Sevario Road or Henderson Bayou.
Based on projections three to five years out, the three maps would keep student populations at existing east bank high schools and the new Prairieville High below 2,000 students, mostly around 1,800 to 1,900 students.
With large neighborhood growth projected in the Burnside area south of Gonzales, St. Amant High would be closest to 2,000 in some scenarios, the proposed maps show.
Changes affect all grade levels
The new maps also shift attendance zones for east bank primary and middle schools. Ascension employs a feeder system for its schools, so primary and middle schools are tied to specific high schools, school officials said.
To create the feeder system for Prairieville High, primary and middle schools from each of the three existing east bank feeder systems would be moved into the new Prairieville High feeder system: Galvez, Oak Grove, Prairieville and Sugar Mill primary schools and Prairieville and Galvez middle schools, school documents say.
Hefner explained that one complicating factor in trying to make changes to the maps is that they are currently designed to ensure entire primary and middle school populations are part of, or "nested" within, the same feeder system.
School officials have tried to avoid having students in one primary or middle school, he said, divided among more than one high school feeder system as students move up to higher grades.
Walters' home, where her grandson lives, is an area north of La. 933 where the lines could change and affect middle and high school options.
Her grandson could potentially be sent to the new Prairieville High but be able to finish at Galvez Middle, or, under other plans, be kept in the St. Amant High feeder system but moved out of his middle school. The school is nearly walking distance away.
Walters said she is decidedly on the fence. She said she likes the idea of being closer to the high school as her grandson starts to drive but worries the new Prairieville school won't have all the elective classes and extracurricular programs that St. Amant High has.
Her grandson is in the middle school band. She also remembers what the first years of St. Amant High were like, far different from its now vaunted school spirit, reflected annually in its intense football rivalry with East Ascension High.
"St. Amant was like so dull, you know? Everybody just sat there at the pep rallies. You didn't have the football team right yet. You didn't have anything going on right yet. Everything was new," Walters said.
School officials recently assured board members they would be able offer options to students at the new high school, potentially through online classes with a neighboring high school if necessary.
Options, options
Just down the road from Walters, Dudley Parker, 37, wants his son, an up-and-coming football lineman with hopes of a college scholarship, to be able to continuing playing at St. Amant High once the new Prairieville High opens.
He would be a junior when Prairieville High opens, Parker said, and some proposed maps would send him there.
As some other parents said in interviews, Parker said he has been informed by school-level officials that the new high school won't have sports teams for the first two years.
"It's not right if you're going to just move a kid," Dudley said.
School officials said they actually plan for Prairieville High to open as a member of the Louisiana High School Athletic Association and compete in regular season play but not the postseason.
"During their first year (2024-25), (Prairieville High) will not be in a district so teams cannot compete in the playoffs," Jackie Tisdell, schools’ spokeswoman, said. "We will work with the LHSAA to request opportunities for postseason play for the second year (2025-26), but that cannot be determined until the school actually opens."
As an alternative, School Board members are already discussing giving incoming Prairieville High students greater options to remain at their home schools.
When Dutchtown High opened two decades ago, only incoming seniors had the option to stay at their old school, but board members say times have changed. School Board President Taft Kleinpeter said recently he was leaning toward wider options.
"I think I would I like to give the option to (incoming) sophomores, juniors and seniors if we can make it work," he said.
Though some officials questioned what kind of effect the greater options would have on starting student populations at Prairieville High, outgoing Superintendent David Alexander speculated that with the expected size of the incoming freshman class, the new high school could easily have 1,000 students in its first year even with wider options to stay a home schools.
Other officials noted a smaller opening size might help new high school administrators and staff ease into their first year and provide more time for the roads around the new school to catch up.