The major Ascension Parish taxing bodies are chipping in with a one-time contribution for new software for the parish assessor's office, modernizing its existing computer programs to shorten the turnaround time for property valuations.
"The new software will be a tremendous help in raising revenue for all of the entities of government," Assessor M.J. "Mert" Smiley told the Ascension Parish School Board last week. "The better I do my job, the more monies the school district will have to do their job."
While the Assessor's Office computer systems now manage and analyze data to generate the property values, the $440,000 upgrade to the system, which is tied to a geographic information system, will take it a step further.
"Right now, the process of doing mass appraisals is tedious and time-consuming, manually extracting information from spreadsheets and typing it in," Chief Deputy Assessor Justin Champlin said after the Jan. 10 School Board meeting.
The new software will do that automatically, he said.
The Ascension Parish School Board, which receives the lion's share of property taxes in the parish, voted last week to contribute $130,000 toward the purchase of the new software, which is expected to be in operation by the end of the year.
The Assessor's Office will be asking the Sheriff's Office for $45,000 and the parish government for $25,000 toward the purchase, Smiley said.
The amounts asked of each government body were based on a pro rata formula, with the Assessor's Office to provide the remaining $240,000, he said.
The Ascension school district has seen property tax revenues increase by approximately 60 percent over the last decade, from about $50 million in 2013 to approximately $80 million in 2022, the Assessor's Office reported.
"Ten years ago, there were 33,000 parcels of property in the parish," Smiley said. "Today there are 66,000."