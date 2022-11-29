The St. George Fire Protection District will ask voters in the southeastern corner of East Baton Rouge Parish to approve a 25% increase in its property tax funding that it says will help the department protect an area that has exploded in population.
The new 4.0 millage tax, if approved by voters on Dec. 10, would bring the department to a total of 20 mills in funding and increase its annual budget by nearly $5 million, Chief Gerard Tarleton said.
Much of that money would go to starting pay increases to attract firefighters that will replace those who have recently departed amid the pandemic, Tarleton said. Reserve funds for equipment purchases and emergencies, like hurricanes, will also be established with the increased funding, Tarleton said.
A new property tax or property tax renewal for the fire protection district has never failed.
“We’ve been very fortunate with the community we have,” Tarleton said. “They’ve supported us a very long way because we’ve been good stewards of their money.”
About 78% of the department’s budget is currently funded by $22 million in annual property taxes, according to recent audits.
Inflation has taken a bite out of the department’s budget over the past year. The department’s fuel and utilities budgets have doubled during that time and other costs are increasing, as well, Tarleton said.
“Look what inflation has done to everyone,” Tarleton said. “It’s killing us. … It will probably never return to where it was. Those are some of the things that are pushing us also.”
Hiring firefighters has grown increasingly competitive as people have returned to work following the pandemic and inflation and wages have increased around the country, Tarleton said. To maintain acceptable staffing levels, the department needs to boost its starting pay, he said.
Three experienced firefighters have left the department in recent months, Tarleton said. Staffing shortages in the industry have “always been there, but it’s never been this bad,” he said.
“It made some people aware of the dangers we face every day,” Tarleton said. “People were exposed to something that could make them sick, that they could bring home to their families.”
The St. George Fire Protection District first achieved a Class 1 fire rating from the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana in 2021. If the new tax fails next month, the lack of funding could cost the department its rating, Tarleton said.
The high rating puts the department in the top tier of fire departments in the state and lowers property insurance rates for people who live in the fire protection district. A decrease in the rating could increase homeowners’ insurance rates.
“I would expect us to not be able to hire 40 people,” Tarleton said. “We may lose our rating, which will end up costing us more money in the long run. I think we’ll be OK … but if I lose 20 people to different departments, I won’t be able to replace them overnight.”