Huge jambalaya pots and sizzing grills are part of what makes LSU football tailgates a legendary experience, but fans have been told to keep their matches and lighters at home for the Tigers' first home game of the season Saturday.
"Due to the unprecedented fire conditions across Louisiana, a state-wide burn ban remains in effect for this weekend’s LSU Football home opener," the university said in a statement Wednesday. "As a result, fans are asked to comply with the state fire marshal’s order and to tailgate safely with no open flames Saturday."
LSU will play Grambling State University; kickoff is at 6:30 p.m.
Months of record heat and little rain have left much of the state vulnerable to wildfires. According to the online tracker Wildfire Aware, firefighters Wednesday were battling wildfires in Vernon, Rapides and Beauregard parishes.
The largest fire in the state, the Tiger Island Fire in Beauregard, which has burned more than 31,000 acres, was reported 65% contained. Firefighters from all over Louisiana and beyond have traveled to help contain the blaze.
To avoid more wildfires, Gov. John Bel Edwards and other state officials have repeatedly told residents: Don't light that match.
In late August, Louisiana officials issued a strict burn ban that prohibits all private fires and removes the ability for local authorities to grant exceptions. Previously, agricultural burning had been allowed.
Outdoor cooking that doesn't create open flames isn't banned, but "if your cooking creates a fire that the fire department has to respond to, you will get a citation," the state Fire Marshal's Office said in a statement. "It doesn't matter what your fuel source is (propane, pellets, charcoal, etc.). Again, if it involves a flame at any point, don't do it."
Almost the entire state remains in the highest categories for fire risk, the Fire Marshal's office said.
The burn ban has already changed the tailgating experience for other universities. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette barred open flames at tailgates for its season opener against Northwestern State.
For Labor Day weekend, Edwards urged people not to barbecue: "We need to prevent what is already a serious situation from becoming worse."