Starting Tuesday, Baton Rouge libraries will no longer charge fees for overdue items — including those that are already late and accruing fines.
It's part of an effort to "reduce barriers for teens and adults that need the Library's resources whenever and wherever they are," officials said in a news release.
"Like most libraries, the amount of money brought in is very minimal and takes more time than it brings value," said Kirsten Edson, deputy director of the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. "The library also wants to reduce pain point interactions with the public and be a welcoming place where access to materials is equitable."
The library has been fine free for children since 2006 and seniors since March 2012. The library stopped charging fees for adults who check out children's materials in 2020 "as a way to support access and early literacy," Edson said.
Edson said the Library Board has discussed going fine free for at least three years. The board voted to expand the fine free program to all card and material types in July.
The library will continue charging fees for damaged, lost or stolen items.
All fines will be waived for patrons who return their items, no matter how long they've been overdue.
The library will still be taking steps to get people to return books. Library card holders will continue to receive reminders about return dates for overdue materials through email, phone and, in certain cases, via mail from the Parish Attorney's office.
An overdue bill notice will be sent on the 60th overdue day, requesting payment for the cost of the item and a $5 processing fee.
Around the 70th overdue day, a Collection Notice is sent in the patron's name to the Parish Attorney's Office for accounts totaling $25 or more. The Parish Attorney's Office will send a letter to the patron requesting payment within 5 days.
Items returned after their due date but before the 10th overdue day accrue fines, but no notice will be sent to the patron. Patrons are encouraged to ask staff to check their accounts or access their accounts online themselves to see if they have any charges due.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library joins several library systems across the country that have gone fine free in recent years.