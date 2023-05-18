The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles and at least one other state agency are unable to provide services for customers on Thursday morning because of computer problems.
"Due to a statewide network outage affecting all Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles field offices, we are currently unable to provide services to residents at this time," the OMV said in a statement.
"There is no estimated time for restoration available," the agency said. "We understand the inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience and cooperation. We will provide regular updates on www.expresslane.org and OMV social media platforms."
The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries posted on its Facebook page Thursday morning, "The LDWF computer network is down, including email and telephone systems. We apologize for the inconvenience. Our headquarters staff cannot answer phone calls or process boat registrations or licenses," the agency on its Facebook page.
"We've been down since the middle of last night," said Ed Pratt, spokesperson for the state's Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.
"We're still working with customers who come to our office, as much as we can," he said.
Other agencies are experiencing computer problems, including:
- Department of Transportation and Development. "One of the biggest areas it's affecting this morning is truck permits -- when drivers need to have a state permit for a heavy truck load," Rodney Mallett, DOTD spokesman said.