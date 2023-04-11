The arrival of Baton Rouge's new hockey team in October will bring with it a boost for the local economy, officials said Tuesday.
The minor league team was announced Tuesday morning after a three-game exhibition series at the Raising Cane's River Center in December and January drew more than 7,000 spectators to each game. The success of those games translated to an economic boost for businesses downtown, a trend that is expected to continue for the 28 home games the River Center will host each season, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said.
"Not only will it bring new entertainment options, but it will also create jobs and stimulate economic growth," Broome said. "With the arrival of the hockey team, we can expect to see increased tourism as fans from all over the region come to watch games and explore what our city has to offer."
Despite all three games being played on a weeknight, sales at Jolie Pearl Oyster Bar on North Boulevard tripled the nights of the games, said co-owner Dana Brown.
"To think, if we had a team regularly and it could infuse that much excitement into downtown, it’s a game changer," Brown said.
Other bars, restaurants and businesses likely saw a similar boost the nights of the exhibition games, said Jill Kidder, president and CEO of Visit Baton Rouge.
Kidder recalled watching spectators spill into downtown after the three games and said her organization is working to welcome tourists interested in catching the upcoming season.
"We know that a lot of those folks are coming in, spending the night in our hotels, eating at our restaurants, spending at our retail stores," Kidder said. "We’re hoping we can encourage those folks to spend a little more time here and enjoy what our city has to offer."
Within the last decade, downtown's greenway, a redo of the City Hall plaza and improvements to the river front have been completed, quality of life projects that should help keep spectators in downtown after games, Downtown Development District Assistant Executive Director Casey Tate said.
"It’s a win for downtown. It's a win for Baton Rouge," Tate said. "Having more things going on at the River Center is a lift for the entire region."
The arrival of the hockey team comes along with a push to improve the River Center facilities, including a recently completed refurbishment of the theater and a $2.3 million spending package approved by the Metro Council last year that will provide a center-hung scoreboard that can play replays and better locker rooms, River Center General Manager Wayne Hodes said.
The River Center is seeking diverse acts and conventions, as well as sporting events like hockey to make the River Center a hub of downtown, Hodes added.
"I think we can only win as a community and the more that we help one another is better for everyone," Hodes said.