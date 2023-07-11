As Louisiana works to prevent a repeat of the devastating 2016 floods, tensions are flaring between state leaders and top Baton Rouge-area officials over what projects should get hundreds of millions of dollars.
At a meeting of the Amite River Basin Commission on Tuesday, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said the state is not listening to the requests that he and other local leaders have made.
"We're the boots on the ground, so when we say, 'Here it is. Here's what we need to protect our residents,' bam," Cointment said, slamming his hand on the table in front of him. "And it falls on deaf ears. That's troubling, because once this opportunity is gone, we'll have the next major storm, and we'll look back at this moment and say, 'You know what? We could have done something. We had the money. We had the projects. We had the data, and again we have done a disservice to the people we represent.'"
The comments were the latest salvo against the state Office of Community Development, which is responsible for doling out $1.2 billion from the Louisiana Watershed Initiative, a state program set up after the 2016 floods to protect against future disasters.
Officials in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Livingston, Iberville and St. James parishes — all of which are part of the Amite River Basin — have recently become increasingly vocal in questioning whether they are receiving their fair share of the money.
Livingston leaders have already authorized a lawsuit against the state seeking more information on the program's decision-making. The other parishes in the basin are considering similar action.
Pat Forbes, director of the state Office of Community Development, was scheduled to speak Tuesday but didn't show up for the commission meeting in Baton Rouge. In earlier interviews, Forbes has invited the various parish officials to meet with his office and has already responded to information requests from Livingston officials.
Who gets what?
The state office has awarded $523.7 million so far and is preparing for another round of roughly $100 million.
In defending how the money has been doled out, state officials say they have more than exceeded federal rules that require at least half the money to go to the 10 parishes worst hit by the floods; they say 60% of the money has gone to those parishes so far.
But some parish officials say that minimum threshold doesn't reflect how hard the Amite River Basin was hit in 2016, much less how badly its three worst-hit parishes were affected: Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Livingston.
According to state office figures, around 58% of the more than 113,300 households that flooded in the spring and August floods of 2016 were in Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes.
As a whole, the Amite River Basin has received 36% of watershed funding so far, about $188 million combined.
State leaders have also said that federal rules require them to spend at least half the money on low- to moderate-income areas, but so far only about a third of the money has gone to those areas. That means more of the money in future rounds needs to go there.
Many parts of the Amite Basin include more affluent areas, which could mean the low-income requirements would cause the money to go elsewhere.
Fred Raiford, the East Baton Rouge transportation and drainage director, said that while his parish was thankful for the $93 million in funding it has received so far — the most in the state — he didn't know how much money was left in the watershed program for more projects.
He also said the state office was not clearly communicating what requirements would be set for the remaining projects and whether there was enough for the Amite Basin projects to be funded.
State leaders have said the projects shouldn't be thought of in terms of parish boundaries, but in terms of how they would affect the larger region. Cointment argues the projects he wants to prioritize would do just that.
Those projects include removing sediment and other blockages in Bayou Manchac and the Amite River and building new pumps to drain the swampy and flood-prone Spanish Lake basin.
Those projects would cost a roughly estimated $288 million.