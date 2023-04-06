After an oversized truckload struck and destroyed a DOTD message board on Interstate 10 West on Wednesday night, one westbound lane will be closed near Sorrento today for repairs, beginning at about 3 p.m., the Department of Transportation and Development said Thursday.
Because of the extent of the damage, it was determined the sign should be removed, DOTD said. The temporary lane closure is expected to last three to four hours, depending on the damage found.
Drivers can see the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions with the 511 Traveler Information System, by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region for which they are seeking information.
Out-of-state travelers can call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Travelers can also access the information by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org.