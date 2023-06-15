About 3,000 people in Louisiana end up in the hospital every year because of a heat-related illness, a new report by the state Department of Health has found.
And men accounted for 80% of all those cases, the study found.
"Heat is an occupational hazard, and men are more likely than women to work in outdoor, physically demanding occupations such as construction, agriculture, landscaping and utilities," the report said.
The report looked at hospital data from 2010 to 2020.
Parishes in north Louisiana had the highest rates of workers with heat-related illness, the study said. Hospitalizations also increased with age, it said.
The study, part of a five-year program of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that is funded through 2026, comes out as more than 30 parishes in southeastern Louisiana were under a heat advisory on Wednesday and again on Thursday this week.
Staying in air conditioning, drinking lots of fluids, limiting outdoor activity to morning and evening hours and keeping to the shade when outside are ways to stay safe on high-heat days, the state Department of Health said.
There are two primary heat-related illnesses to look out for:
Heat exhaustion can bring symptoms like muscle pain or spasms, cold skin, tiredness or dizziness and headache and fainting, the department said. People with these symptoms should move to a cool place, loosen their clothes, put a cool, wet cloth on their body or take a cool bath and sip water. If the symptoms last more than an hour or a person begins to vomit, they should get medical attention.
Heat stroke can bring symptoms of a high body temperature, skin that can be hot and red, dry or damp, a fast, strong pulse, confusion or fainting. 911 should be called, and the person should be moved to a cooler place, their clothes loosened and ice or water should be applied to their neck, armpits and groin. The person should not be given anything to drink.