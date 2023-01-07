Shortly after the workday lunch hour had ended, the crowd was light inside the clubhouse eatery at The Legacy at Bonne Esperance off Sherwood Forest Boulevard as a few golfers hit balls on the driving range outside.
In the heart of the Sherwood Forest neighborhood in Baton Rouge, the old golf course dating from the mid-1950s hasn't been operational for several years, though the club has continued to operate under different ownership.
Using a combination of federal and local dollars, the Baton Rouge city-parish government wants to buy and dig out 65 acres of the golf course property to create a temporary detention area that would hold back flood water from Jones Creek. The waterway cuts through the middle of the site.
But Randy Dornier Sr., owner of the property and club, says the city-parish has made little progress on negotiating and buying his land since the plans became public a year and half ago.
Dornier said the delay and lack of communication from the city-parish have left him in limbo, placing a cloud over his club business and stalling plans to refurbish the golf course property.
Concern over the future of the club has cut his memberships by a third since the announcement, he added, though he would not provide numbers to substantiate that claim.
Complicating the uncertainty, the city-parish has proposed buying what Dornier describes as a "donut hole" in the heart of his 127-acre property and on both sides of Jones Creek.
"This issue right here really puts us on our ear," Dornier said.
Though Dornier entertained selling a chunk of the property to be redeveloped into the 276-home Lakes at Legacy neighborhood in 2019, he said he now wants to build eight additional clay tennis courts next to his club on the south side of Jones Creek.
He said he wants to eventually refurbish the unused golf course on the north side of creek, where much of the rejected 87-acre Lakes at Legacy would have been built, into a practice course.
But he said he doesn't want to spend the money on the tennis courts or practice golf course, including a costly underground irrigation system, for land that could be bought out.
In mid-2021, state government's Louisiana Watershed Initiative announced the award of $6 million to the city-parish for the land purchase and construction. The city-parish has also set aside about $3 million.
The state program was created to vet proposals and manage the spending of $1.2 billion Louisiana received from Congress to mitigate high water following the historic 2016 floods.
Buying land to prevent floods
In all, the city-parish has been awarded $20.2 million to buy a combined 405 acres of largely undeveloped land at the old Sherwood Forest golf club and at sites along Bayou Duplantier near Lee Drive and Wards Creek near Airline Highway and Highland Road, the state website says.
For the lands along Bayou Duplantier and Wards Creek, the focus is primarily on buying low-lying property prone to flooding and keeping it from being developed. At Sherwood Forest, the city-parish wants to prevent development but also create the detention pond.
Fred Raiford, city-parish director of transportation and drainage, said he understands Dornier's concerns. Raiford explained that the Sherwood Forest project is still in the early stages, waiting on approvals from the state Office of Community Development before surveying and engineering can be done that will inform the land appraisal process.
"I don't blame him for having the red ass," Raiford said.
He said the city-parish needs more engineering on the flood detention area, including whether it will remain a wet pond or become a dry area when flooding recedes, before deciding exactly how much land is needed and where.
Until the engineering and appraisal are done, Raiford said, he doesn't have much to tell Dornier. Under land acquisition rules, Raiford added, he must be careful about too much conversation in advance of an appraisal.
Raiford, who met with Dornier early on after the Watershed Initiative announcement, said he plans to meet again with him once the appraisal is ready.
Raiford declined to give a timeline for the project; state officials say construction is supposed to start in late 2023.
Officials with the state Office of Community Development disputed that they were the source of a delay, noting the program works on a reimbursement basis.
"This project is not at the stage where OCD would be doing its review yet, but if the city is having issues …, we'll be happy to work with them to help resolve those delays," said Jacques Berry, spokesman for the state Division of Administration. Community Development is part of the division.
Flood detention, or something else?
Dornier said he remains skeptical about how much effect the detention project would have in reducing widespread flooding, calling it a drop in the bucket.
He said he believes local politics have put his land on the buyout list because his Sherwood Forest neighbors fear the land could be earmarked for another new neighborhood.
Dornier has seized on language in the initiative documents, which do say the project is aimed, in part, at preventing development, and noted the some of his neighbors had been communicating with Raiford about the Jones Creek area. He provided an email from early 2020, a little more than two months after Lakes at Legacy failed.
Raiford said he has spoken in the past with Dornier's neighbors in Sherwood Forest but disputed the proposal was the result of political pressure.
He pointed out that the Jones Creek project has already undergone some preliminary review and modeling that show it would have the best bang for the buck of any of the city-parish's proposed flood reduction ideas.
Thomas Balhoff, a lawyer and board member of the Sherwood Forest neighborhood association, said that sometime after Lakes at Legacy failed in late 2019, he and others spoke with Raiford and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome.
They talked about the opportunity to turn the golf course into a park with the state dollars, Balhoff said, after learning about the Watershed Initiative.
At the time, Balhoff said, Dornier had already approached him about buying the property after Lakes at Legacy failed. Balhoff said he told Dornier the new state money could offer a chance for a buyout.
Balhoff added he was surprised to hear about the slow progress on the project and understands Dornier's concerns.