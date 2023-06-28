The pilot of a motorized paraglider who crashed 50 feet up into a tree deep in woods on Hooper Road Tuesday night was still able to use their phone to call 911 for help, the Central Fire Department said.
The paraglider called from the 15000 block of Hooper Road shortly after 9 p.m., the fire department said on its Facebook page.
"It took crews about 30 minutes to locate the crash site, getting directions from 911 operators," the fire department said.
The pilot was rescued by Central Fire Department firefighters. Also helping were the East Side Fire Department, which brought a ladder truck, and the Zachary Fire Department, which was coming to the scene with a drone, when the paraglider was rescued.
Acadian Air Med and the Central Police Department also assisted at the scene. EMS transported the pilot to the hospital.