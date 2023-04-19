The parents of two six-week old twins were arrested after one of their children was found dead in a bassinet earlier this month, according to law enforcement.
First responders were dispatched to a house on Southfork Avenue early in the morning of April 14 when the mother of one of the twins discovered they were unresponsive, according to booking documents.
The infant was declared dead at the scene, and an autopsy by the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office discovered the infant had trauma consistent with shaken baby syndrome, the documents say. The coroner's office found the child had inflicted trauma causing hemorrhaging to the child's skull, scalp and eyes, according to booking documents.
The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services was granted custody of the second twin, who had sustained skull and femur fractures, according to booking documents.
The babies' parents, 26-year-old Brandee Williams and 24-year-old Darryl Richardson, were arrested by East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office deputies on two counts each of second-degree cruelty to juveniles, according to booking documents.
The charges could be upgraded, pending the results of a coroner's report, the documents say.
During interviews, the parents denied any knowledge of the twins' injuries, according to booking documents.