For one Friday in September, a block of a downtown Baton Rouge street will be transformed, as 14 parking spaces along the street are turned into 28 tiny public parks.
It's part of a global effort to nudge cities into thinking of the possibilities for creating gathering places and green spaces downtown, alongside planning for parking.
The effort started off in San Francisco in 2005 and has taken off across the U.S. and internationally. Always held on a Friday in September, the project is known as Park(ing) Day and is guided by a San Francisco-based nonprofit.
"People can get ideas about ways to enjoy these spaces as public gathering spots," said Landon Hester, communications manager for the Center for Planning Excellence (CPEX), which is organizing the event in Baton Rouge.
Participation in Park(ing) Day is open to organizations, businesses and individuals.
CPEX, which helps communities across the state plan for development, last organized a Park(ing) Day event about 10 years ago, Hester said.
It was in a different format then, he said, with individual installations scattered around the city.
"We wanted to make a bigger impact this year," Hester said.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 15 on 5th Street, between Main and North streets. That portion of 5th Street will be closed to traffic, and people will be able to visit and enjoy all the pop-up "parklets," as the transformed spaces have come to be called.
Allie Schleter, community engagement coordinator with BREADA, the nonprofit that has operated the Red Stick Farmers Market on 5th Street on Saturdays for 27 years, said it will have a parklet for Park(ing) Day and is planning to have yard games and possibly a cooking demonstration. It also will be handing out samples of cucumber-infused water.
"I think the event will definitely provide a space where people can gather and enjoy that outdoor element," Schleter said.
The Downtown Development District helped guide CPEX through the permitting process with the city and has held its own Park(ing) Day events in the past, most recently in 2017, said Whitney Hoffman Sayal, executive director of DDD.
Those interested in bringing their popup "parklet" to the event are asked to email the manager of the project, Amelia Gabor, at agabor@cpex.org, by the end of August.
"We've already had a number of organizations reach out to us," Hester said. "People are really excited about this."