Shirley Temple-Haymon, 81, was only three months old when her uncle was killed in Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
She never knew him, but she watched her mother greet the mailman every day in hopes he’d have news about where Houston Temples was, and if they would ever have a proper burial for him.
Now, after 80 years, her family will finally receive that closure when Temples is buried next week in Bogalusa.
“I couldn’t help but shed tears, because finally he’s coming home,” Temple-Haymon said. “We’re excited to celebrate him coming home finally. You can’t really put it into words.”
Temples grew up with 10 siblings in Varnado before enlisting in the Navy on July 31, 1940 at 23 years old. He served as a Seaman First Class aboard the USS Oklahoma, one of the first ships attacked at Pearl Harbor. His ship was supposed to be out at sea patrolling the morning of the attack, but stayed because the crew was advised there was going to be an admiral’s inspection the next day.
A total of 429 USS Oklahoma sailors died in the attack. Up until 2015, only 35 of them had been identified.
That year, the Department of Defense exhumed the remains of the 388 unidentified sailors for DNA analysis. By the end of 2021, it had identified all but 33 sailors, who were reinterred at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific on the 80th anniversary of the attack.
For those identified, including Temples, the families were notified and given the remains of their loved ones to be buried.
“Most often the notification and identification briefing is emotional, overwhelming and relieving all at the same time for the families,” said Capt. Robert McMahon, director for the Navy Casualty Office. “Most families cannot believe their loved ones were recovered after so many years. They prayed or hoped to have closure someday.”
She has no memories with him, but decades after his passing she found a letter he wrote to her parents congratulating them on her birth and promising to send a baby blanket. The letter brought her to tears.
“My heart just kind of skipped a beat,” she said. “I never knew that Uncle Houston was aware of my birth and had sent me a blanket. That was just the neatest thing to feel connected to him.”
For his service, Temples earned a Purple Heart Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, American Defense Service Medal, Asian-Pacific Campaign Medal, American Campaign Medal and World War II Victory Medal.
Temples will be buried Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 2 p.m. at the Ponemah Cemetery in Bogalusa.