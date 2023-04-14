A block of Perkins Road near the Garden District will be closed from Monday morning to Friday evening to allow for work on sewage pipes under the pavement, according to the city-parish.
Travelers are being asked to use Camelia Avenue as a detour while the work is underway between Magnolia Drive and Terrace Avenue, according to the city-parish.
Perkins Road will be fully closed from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Friday, according to the city-parish.
Contractors with Allen & Leblanc, LLC, are performing annual repair and replacement work on the sewage pipes under the city-parish's sanitary sewer overflow program, which maintains the sewage system to prevent overflows and backups.
Multiple point repairs will be performed on the pipes, and the road's pavement will be restored, according to the city-parish.
Emergency vehicles must use an alternative route during work hours but will be able to pass through the worksite after hours, according to the city-parish.