A person was fatally shot behind a Walker restaurant on Sunday, and police are looking for a white Honda as a vehicle of interest, a police spokesperson said.
The shooting happened about 11:30 a.m. Sunday behind a business in the 28000 block of Walker South Road, said John Sharp, public information officer with the Walker Police Department.
The victim has not yet been identified.
"We are looking for a white Honda occupied by an unknown number of persons, last observed near the crime scene, as a vehicle of interest," Sharp said.
This is a developing story.